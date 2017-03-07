Essay Contest to Win Wedding of Your Dreams

Chief O’Neill’s Pub & Restaurant, located at 3471 N. Elston in Chicago, has just announced an incredible wedding opportunity. Owners Siobhan and Brendan McKinney will be hosting one lucky bridal couple at their award-winning restaurant. Entry Rules: In 500 words or less, describe why an Irish Wedding would be a dream come true for you and the person you love. Your submission should be your own original essay and/or video. The ceremony will be held in one of the most sought after, unique venue spaces in Chicago. Go to www.chiefoneillspub.com to submit your entry. Only one entry per person allowed.



Entry Deadline: Submissions must be received by February 26. Winner will be notified by Tuesday, February 28.

Wedding Date: Tuesday, March 7, 2017

6 p.m. Cocktails; 7 p.m. Ceremony; Dinner follows

Chief O'Neill's to furnish the venue, judge, photographer, music, flowers, and food for 10 of the bride's and groom's family and closest friends. Additional guests may be added for a per person fee. Email the restaurant regarding the pricing.



Kudos to the following for their contributions: a—The Wedding Party will dance the night away to the very talented My Irish Wedding Music Band led by musician Paddy Homan (www.myirishweddingmusic.com); b—Savor tantalizing appetizers courtesy of Chief O’Neill’s Chef Dell; c—NACE (National Association for Catering and Events www.nace.net) members will be present to celebrate and watch the lucky couple exchange their vows; d—Deanne Photography (www.twaphoto.com) will photograph the evening. Copies will be sent to the winning couple for their wedding album. All photographs/videos will remain the property of Chief O’Neill’s and may be used in future promotional materials; e—BBJ Linen (www.bbjlinen.com) will supply all linens and room design for this unforgettable night; f—Magnificent Events for Party Scapes (www.magevents.com) will produce a painting of the wedding and the bride and groom go home with it; g—Chief O’Neill’s (www.chiefoneillspub.com) will provide a mouth-watering, three course, sit down wedding dinner.



Now, let’s start writing! Submit your entry to: www.chiefoneillspub.com. Tell us why an Irish Wedding at Chief O’Neill’s would be a dream wedding for you. Be sure to include the names of the bride and groom along with your contact information. All submissions will be directed to owner Siobhan McKinney. She will look forward to reading each and every story.