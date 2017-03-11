Tony Kenny at GP March 11

Irish stage and television star, Tony Kenny, and his show, Irish Celebration are coming to Gaelic Park 6119 West 147th Street, Oak Forest, on Saturday March 11th, 2017.

This Irish Celebration Show features Irish Music Legend Tony Kenny, Comedian Songwriter Seamus Kennedy, 2015 Winner of Best Irish Performer Victoria Kenny, Trinity Dublin Band starring Ciaran Mitchell and Eeimear Reilly and The Dublin City Dancers. The exceptionally talented Tony Kenny is one of Ireland’s most beloved artists, having performed in countless musical productions and was the star in the world famous Jury’s Cabaret for over 20 years. He has entertained millions of people in Ireland and across the U.S. in dozens of cities from coast to coast. including Carnegie Hall.

Doors for this show open at 7 pm. And tickets are $25. Please call Gaelic Park at (708) 687-9323 to reserve your tickets or for more information. Also visit Gaelic Park’s website at www.chicagogaelicpark.org for a full calendar of upcoming events, special performances, information on Gaelic Park’s cultural activities, and much more.



