Gaelic Park’s Queen Contest

Gaelic Park, 6119 West 147th Street, Oak Forest, will elect a new Irish Festival Queen and a runner-up at Gaelic Park on Saturday March 4th, 2017. The newly selected Irish Festival Queen will enjoy participating in ceremonies, contests, Irish Fest and all of the activities during the month of March. She will also be given the high seat atop the Gaelic Park float in the St. Patrick's Day Parades. Valuable gifts including a $750 travel voucher and many other prizes will be presented to the Queen. The newly elected runner-up will also participate in the activities and receive many prizes.

All single girls of Irish heritage, aged 18-26 (up to March 4th) are invited to enter with a registration fee of $10. The deadline for entry is Friday March 3rd, 2017. Applications are available on-line at www.chicagogaelicpark.org or at Gaelic Park's front office.

Please call Gaelic Park at (708) 687-9323 or visit the website at www.chicagogaelicpark.org for further information.



