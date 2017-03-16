Mary Robinson to Speak at Loyola March 16

Will the US be a rogue nation if they pull out of the Paris Climate Accord?



Mary Robinson to Speak at 4th Annual Climate Change Conference



Mary Robinson, UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on El Niño and Climate and the recipient of the US Medal of Freedom by President Obama, thinks so. She believes that the world will go ahead with the Paris Climate Accord with or without the United States. She also understands that there are cities and citizens in the United States who do want to see meaningful action on climate change.



Want to hear more? Register now for Loyola University Chicago’s 2017 Climate Change Conference and listen to world leader and human rights activist Mary Robinson deliver the Keynote Address on March 16, 2017.



You can also watch the full Democracy Now! interview, here. (Robinson discusses the political situation in the United States from minute-marker 18.00 to 22.30 in this video.)



Save the Date: March 16-17, 2017

Loyola University Chicago’s fourth annual Climate Change Conference



Climate Justice as Human Justice:

Considering the Nexus of Food, Water, Poverty and Climate Change



Mundelein Auditorium

1032 W Sheridan Rd

Chicago, IL 60660

USA

773.508.2130