Beauty Queen of Leenane at Bluebird Arts

DUAL ENGLISH-RUSSIAN PRODUCTIONS OF THE BEAUTY QUEEN LEENANE TO CLOSE BLUEBIRD ARTS' THIRD SEASON



On the heels of its 20th Anniversary, Bluebird Arts – Chicago's only English-Russian Theatre Company – proudly announces dual productions of ​The Beauty Queen of Leenane by Martin McDonagh. Artistic Director Luda Lopatina Solomon will direct both productions.



The Beauty Queen of Leenane (English Production)

By Martin McDonagh

Directed by Artistic Director Luda Lopatina Solomon

Previews begin Monday, February 20, 2017

Press Preview: Wednesday, February 22, 2017

OPENING NIGHT: Thursday, February 23, 2017

February 23 – March 25, 2017

Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2pm

Athenaeum Theatre, Studio One, 2936 N. Southport Ave., Chicago



In a small house on a big hill in County Galway, Ireland, the Folan women live in an uneasy truce. Forty-year-old Maureen and her elderly but iron-willed mother Mag spend their days in endless rounds of petty insults and physical threats as each vies for control of their isolated existence. But when an old family friend reappears and offers Maureen a chance at love and a new life, this once-benign terrain grows treacherous and the two women, bound by the ties of family but driven by desperation, will do anything to survive. The Tony Award-winning The Beauty Queen of Leenane contains the brash humor, rich language and inventive storytelling for which Martin McDonagh has been widely praised. Bluebird Arts’ production will feature Jaimelyn Gray (Maureen Folan), Kate Harris (Mag Folan), John Wehrman (Pato Dooley), and Connor Baty (Ray Dooley). The Production Team includes Carl Ulaszek (Lighting and Set Design and Technical Direction), Cory Vincent (Sound Design), Arkadiy (Arkan) Yushin (Composer), Bisa (Costume Design), Diane Robinson (Dialect Coach), and Ellen Johnson (Stage Management).



The Beauty Queen of Leenane (Russian Production)

By Martin McDonagh

Translation by TBA

Directed by Artistic Director Luda Lopatina Solomon

May 2017

Location TBA



Founded in 2014, Bluebird Arts is a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to enrich, educate and entertain our community by sharing intimate stories of the human condition, focusing on the genuine problems of real people. Bluebird Arts showcases Chicago's talent by promoting cross-cultural exchange, taking Chicago theatre and artists to Europe and bringing European theatre to the Chicago community. They serve both the English and Russian speaking populations by producing plays in both English and Russian and translating English language plays into Russian and Russian language plays into English. The company was recently granted 501(c)3 nonprofit status.



Bluebird Arts will continue to collaborate with Russian arts organizations such as Theatre Volhonka in Ekatirenburg, Russia.



For more information about Bluebird Arts call 773.526.3628. Or visit our website at www.bluebirdarts.org.