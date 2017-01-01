Young Irish Fellowship Club Pub Crawl 1-28

Young Irish Fellowship Club's South Side Pub Crawl will be held on Saturday, January 28th. $25 includes a t-shirt, transportation between bars, and a donation to the Andrew Weishar Foundation and March4Meg.



11:30 AM North side check in at Galway Arms

12:15 North side bus leaves Galway Arms

1:30 Check in at Reilly's Daughter - 111th & Pulaski

3:00 Cullinan's Stadium Club - 116th & Western

4:30 McNally's - 11136 S. Western

6:00 O'Rourke's Office - 11064 S. Western

7:30 Barney Callaghan's - 10618 S. Western

9:00 Northside bus leaves Barney's for Galway Arms



Click here to purchase tickets