Phil Coulter and Andy Cooney = One Great Show!

Celebrate St Patrick's Day in style as two legends of Irish music, Phil Coulter and Andy Cooney join forces for "Celtic Crossings" A rare North American Tour



Phil Coulter from Derry, Northern Ireland and Andy Cooney from New York join forces for “Celtic Crossings,” a rare North American tour that brings these two icons of Irish Music together for a limited time only.



Promising an evening of Celtic tranquility and the great music of Phil Coulter, featuring some of his classic songs sung by the internationally-beloved Andy Cooney, the “Celtic Crossings” tour with special guest, Geraldine Branagan, will be appearing in Chicago in the auditorium at the Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N Knox March 18th and March 19th. Tickets with assigned seating can be purchased in advance Here!



Mr. Coulter and Mr. Cooney are pleased to be sharing the spotlight with special guest Geraldine Branagan and the Irish Pops Ensemble.

The concert will feature offerings from their latest releases, Phil Coulter’s “ECHOES OF HOME” is a collection of ‘the most glorious Celtic melodies’ while Andy Cooney’s ‘Bright Brand New Day’, produced by Phil features many of his songs, including a highly charge ballad of love and loss, ‘Noreen’.

Originally composed by Mr. Coulter as a wedding gift to Liam Neeson and his bride, (the late Natasha Richardson), the melody was first named for the actress. It was years later, after Natasha lost her life during a tragic ski accident, that Phil added lyrics to the enduring melody and renamed the song “Noreen.”



Two Shows: Saturday, 8pm, March 18, and Sunday at 2pm March 19 at the Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N. Knox, Chicago IL 60630. Free parking.



ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Currently celebrating 50 years in the music business, Phil Coulter, known as Ireland’s Musical Ambassador, has captured the hearts of millions throughout the world with his evocative lyrics and melodies. His career is decorated with 23 platinum discs, 39 Gold Discs, 52 Silver Discs and two Grand Prix Eurovision awards. He has enjoyed a long and varied career as a songwriter, producing hits for a range of artistes from Van Morrison to Sinead O’Connor, from Elvis Presley to the Bay City Rollers. Who could forget ‘Saturday Night’?



In 1984, Coulter launched himself as an artist in his own right by releasing a piano-led orchestral album called Classic Tranquility. His follow-up, Sea of Tranquility, became the biggest selling album of all time in Ireland. The Tranquility releases captured the heart of President Clinton which led to numerous invitations to perform at The White House. In 2007, Phil was the musical mastermind and original songwriter behind Celtic Thunder, an act which found huge success on PBS and has regularly topped the Billboard World Music



GERALDINE BRANAGAN, with her trademark mane of blonde hair and dazzling smile, was one of the most glamorous stars in the 1980’s. With hit records in Ireland and #1 albums in South Africa, she was the first to entertain the Irish troops in Lebanon, and represented Luxembourg in the Eurovision Song Contest; she took them all in her stride, pausing only to be regularly photographed for the covers of glossy magazines. Although she then swapped careers, devoting her time to her family with husband Phil Coulter, Geraldine never lost her passion for singing, her looks, or her sense of style. Some of her recent performances include The National Concert Hall in Dublin, The Cork Opera House, and Carnegie Hall. Make no mistake, Geraldine is back in the spotlight, right where she belongs.



In December 2014, Andy Cooney and Phil Coulter teamed up and enjoyed five stellar sellout performances in New Jersey, Philadelphia, Rhode Island, and New York's Carnegie Hall – a performance attended by President and Mrs. Bill Clinton. In March 2016, Andy and Phil toured the United States with Celtic Crossings and played 11 cities. The show was so well received that they will tour again in March 2017.



Celtic Crossings promises an evening of Celtic tranquility and the great songs of Phil Coulter, sung by the magnificent voice of Andy Cooney, with special guest Geraldine Branagan.

