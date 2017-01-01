Daniel O’Donnell Returns to USA in 2017

One of Ireland’s best loved artists, Daniel O’Donnell has announced that he will be returning to tour in the USA next May and June. The tour will see the record breaking chart singer play a more extensive concert tour than he did in Oct 2016, when he performed in venues in the Mid-East of the USA to packed houses of ardent fans.



May 2017

Tue 16 Boston, MA Shubert Theatre www.bochcenter.org/danielodonnell

Wed 17 Albany, NY Palace Theatre www.palacealbany.org

Fri 19 Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center www.trustarts.org

Sat 20 Wilkes-Barre, PA FM Kirby Center www.kirbycenter.org

Sun 21 Reading, PA Santander Performing Arts Center www.santander-arena.com

Tue 23 Philadelphia, PA Academy of Music Theatre www.academyofmusic.org

Wed 24 Syracuse, NY Landmark Theatre www.landmarktheatre.org

Fri 26 Rama, ON, Canada Casino Rama www.casinorama.com/Live

Sat 27 Rama, ON, Canada Casino Rama

Sun 28 London, ON, Canada Budweiser Gardens www.budweisergardens.com

Tue 30 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre www.capa.com/venues/palace-theatre

Wed 31 South Bend, IN Morris Performing Art Center www.morriscenter.org



June 2017

Sat 3 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater www.pabsttheater.org

Sun 4 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre www.hennepintheatretrust.org/events

Tue 6 Sioux Falls, SD Washington Pavilion www.washingtonpavilion.org

Wed 7 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theatre www.omahaperformingarts.org

Fri 9 Salt Lake City, UT Capitol Theatre www.artsaltlake.org/venue/capitol-theatre

Sat 10 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre www.paramountdenver.com

Tue 13 Cleveland, OH State Theatre www.playhousesquare.org/venues/detail/state-theatre

Fri 16 Charlotte, NC Knight Theatre www.blumenthalarts.org



Commenting on the tour announcement Daniel said “I’m really looking forward to returning to touring the USA next year. We introduced some new musicians and some different instruments when we went back touring earlier this year and I am delighted to say that they have been a great success, fans everywhere have complimented them on their great talent as musicians and have really welcomed them on board”. Although he took a break in early 2016 to tour the world with his wife Majella, Daniel added “I was really looking forward to going back on the road in America and getting back out there to meet the fans, who I’m so very thankful for, as they are the ones who make these shows happen. We really enjoyed the short set of dates we performed in October and are already looking forward to next year’s tour”.



Daniel burst into superstardom in the USA back in 2002 with his first ever PBS special – The Daniel O’Donnell Show. That began a special relationship between Daniel and PBS and since then, he has recorded a further twelve specials, with ‘Stand Beside Me’ being his thirteenth one in 2013. Stand beside Me is a concert celebration of Irish, country, gospel, rock, movie and long-time Daniel O’Donnell favourites. The title ‘Stand Beside Me’ is not only a popular song among concert goers, but also reflects Daniel’s belief that fans throughout his more than 10 years on PBS have brought him to where he is today, standing beside him making his career a success and he will be forever grateful to them.



The Irish singer made record-breaking chart history earlier this year by becoming the first recording artist in the history of the UK Artist Album Chart to have charted at least one new album every year since 1988, an unprecedented and unbroken 29 year span, surpassing everyone from Michael Jackson, the Rolling Stones, Madonna and Irish strongholds U2. Along with this, Daniel makes regular appearances in the Billboard World Music Chart.



In total, Daniel has now reached the UK Artist Albums Chart with more than 35 albums and has now amassed THIRTY Top 30 albums over the course of his career.

Over his long and continuingly successful career Daniel has received many accolades including an honorary MBE from Queen Elizabeth, an appearance on Top of the Pops, his life celebrated on This Is Your Life and multiple Entertainer of the Year/Person of the Year Awards in Ireland and the UK to add to his record breaking chart appearances.



