57th Annual University of Chicago Folk Festival

In just five weeks, THE 57TH ANNUAL UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO FOLK FESTIVAL will take place in beautiful Hyde Park!  Artists have been finalized, and we anticipate presenting some of the nittiest, grittiest, rootsiest music possible in comfortable indoor setting.  This year, we will present two evening concerts in Leon Mandel Hall (1131 E. 57th St.) on Friday and Saturday, 9-10 February 2017.  Free workshops in music and dance will take place Saturday and Sunday during the day in nearby Ida Noyes Hall (1212 E. 59th St.). There is plentiful free parking on the street. Tickets will go on sale 24 January 2017.

As of today, artist lineup includes:
T'Monde: This rocking Cajun trio (Drew Simon, accordion and vocals; Megan Brown, guitar and vocals; Kelli Jones, fiddle and vocals) offers waltzes, two-steps and soulful songs of the bayou to tantalize both the heart and the feet (http://www.tmonde.com/).
Liz Carroll & Laurence Nugent: Champion Irish fiddler and Festival favorite Liz joins forces with virtuoso flautist Laurence on sparkling jigs, reels and slow airs (www.lizcarroll.com, www.laurencenugent.com).

The Bucking Mules: This high energy young band (Joseph Decosimo, fiddle, banjo, vocals; Luke Richardson, banjo, harmonica, vocals; Karen Celia Heil, guitar, vocals; Joe Dejarnette, bass, vocals) can buck, snort, and throw down some of the best traditional old time mountain music!  Wear your dance shoes! Bucking Mules!

Mike Feagan and Fiddlegrass: Former Bluegrass Boys fiddler Feagan headlines, waving the bluegrass banner for two shows.  Fiddlegrass includes guitarist Jeremy Stephens; mandolinist Jack Kincaid; bass player Robert Mongomery and banjo player Luke Monday.  All have rich backgrounds with other notable bluegrass ensembles.
Dick Hensold: Bagpipe wizard Hensold, master of the Northumbrian smallpipes, will pipe in all concerts and participate in a special bagpipe workshop (www.dickhensold.com).
Oscar Wilson: Local bluesman Wilson teams up his wailin’ guitar and vocals with Joel Paterson’s rockin’ backup band (http://www.cashboxkings.com/oscar_wilson/).
Ida y Vuelta:  This ensemble presents glorious Son Jarocho, grafting together African, Spanish and Indigenous music and poetry from the Vera Cruz region of Mexico (http://idayvueltamusic.com/).
Ethan Leinwand: Piano man Leinwand rocks St. Louis pre-war blues, Chicago boogie-woogie, New Orleans R&B and Texas barrelhouse blues for us (www.ethanleinwand.com).

Concert Information
Leon Mandel Hall, 1131 East 57th Street, Chicago

Friday, 10 February 2017
8:00 PM
$25 regular, $20 senior, $10 student

Mike Feagan and Fiddlegrass (bluegrass)
The Bucking Mules (old-time)
T’Monde (Cajun)
Ida y Vuelta (Son Jarocho)
Oscar Wilson and Joel Paterson (blues ensemble)

Saturday, 11 February 2017
7:30 PM
$30 regular, $25 senior, $10 student

Liz Carroll & Laurence Nugent (Irish fiddle and flute/whistle)
Ethan Leinwand (blues piano)
Mike Feagan and Fiddlegrass (bluegrass)
The Bucking Mules (old-time)
T’Monde (Cajun)

Group pricing also available with the following restrictions:
1. Must be an organization, such as a Senior Center
2. Must purchase at minimum 15 tickets
3. Discounted tickets are $12 apiece for Friday, $15 apiece for Saturday

Purchase tickets in person or over the phone:

Logan Center Box Office (915 E. 60th St, Chicago IL 60637)
Hours: Jan. 24th - Feb. 9th: Tues-Sat 12-6 PM, Feb. 10th: 12PM-2PM
Phone: (773) 702-ARTS (2787)

Mandel Hall Box Office (1131 E 57th St., Chicago IL 60637)
Hours: Two hours before each concert
Phone: (773) 702-7300

At our workshops in Ida Noyes Hall (121E 59th St., Chicago IL 60637)
Hours: Feb. 11, 10:30 AM-5 PM
Online:  https://ticketsweb.uchicago.edu/

By mail: Send your order form to The Folklore Society, c/o Faculty Exchange, Chicago, IL 60637. Include how many tickets you'd like; which days; whether they are regular, senior, or student.

Forms of payment:
Check (payable to "The University of Chicago")
Visa or MasterCard - please include your number, expiration date, and 3 or 4 digit security code
Cash - in person at the box office only.

Artists are subject to change.

Free workshops and events take place in Ida Noyes Hall on Saturday, 11 February, 10:30 AM - 5 PM and on Sunday, 12 February, noon-4:30 PM. Please watch the website, www.uofcfolk.org, for details.


Free workshops and events take place in Ida Noyes Hall on Saturday, 11 February, 10:30 AM - 5 PM and on Sunday, 12 February, noon-4:30 PM. Please watch the website, www.uofcfolk.org, for details.

 

