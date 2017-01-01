McGee One away from Australian Open Maindraw

McGee just 1 match away from reaching the Australian Open Maindraw



Impressive performance from Ireland’s James MgGee this morning defeating Vincent Millot in straight sets 6-2 6-4 . The match was scheduled second on court this morning in Australia with play commencing at 11pm Irish time. However with the score poised at 2-1 40-30 the match was called off due to rain and didn’t resume until much later in the day. Clearly the break agreed with McGee as he went on to take the first set 6-2 and after an exchange of service breaks early in the second set sealed the victory 6-2 6-4 in just 1hr 25mins.



He’s now just one round away from qualifying and will meet the unseeded Australian Blake Mott The 20yr old has an ATP ranking of 286 and overcame the 14th seed Tamke in his second round match. The 3rd round match is scheduled the second match of the day tomorrow Saturday with play starting at 12.30pm (Australia time).