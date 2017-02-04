Gaelic Park Presents The Merry Ploughboys 2-4

Chicago Gaelic Park, the Irish Cultural Center located at 6119 W. 147th St, Oak Forest, IL Direct from Dublin, The Merry Ploughboys will perform Irish rebel songs, ballads and more, in a highly anticipated party show at Gaelic Park, on Saturday, February 4th, 2017 with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. and show beginning at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person.



The Merry Ploughboys are Irish enthusiasts, and enjoy classical as well as contemporary approaches of music making.



With the sounds of the fiddle, bluegrass banjo, bodhran, bass guitar, piano accordion, and the distinct sounds of the mandolin, The Merry Ploughboys will definitely rouse the crowd’s high spirits with not only music but also a reverence for Ireland.



Please call Gaelic Park at (708) 687-9323 to reserve tickets or visit the website at www.chicagogaelicpark.org for more information.