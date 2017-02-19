Bridal Boutique at Gaelic Park February 19th

GAELIC PARK PRESENTS ITS ANNUAL BRIDAL BOUTIQUE ON SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19TH, 2017



(photo by Timothy Whaley and Associates - twaphoto.com)



Gaelic Park, located at 6119 W. 147th St, Oak Forest is well established as the premier wedding venue in the Chicago Southland. In keeping with this distinction, it is presenting a one stop shop boutique of wedding vendors on Sunday, February 19h, 2017 from noon to 3.00pm.



All areas of wedding planning including florists, limos, bakers, travel agents, hair dressers, make-up, photographers, mobile food trucks etc will be on display and available to answer all of your questions. It is an opportunity to share and get ideas from live people, sample wedding cake, view and sit in limousines, and perhaps pick up some great deals.



The afternoon will include complimentary hors d’oeuvres, a fashion show featuring bridal gowns and special occasions wear from David’s Bridal store, and 40 great giveaways donated by the participating vendors. A grand prize of 2 round trip tickets from Chicago to the bride’s choice of Jamaica, Cancun or Punta Cana provided by Gadabout Travel and Funjet Vacations will also be given away. Admission is $5.00 per person.



For further information, call Gaelic Park at 708-687-9323 or visit their website at www.chicagogaelicpark.org