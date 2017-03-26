Home Performing Arts Theater Contemporary Irish Drama By the Bog of Cats at Artistic Home

Contemporary Irish Drama By the Bog of Cats at Artistic Home

Contemporary Irish Drama By the Bog of Cats to open February 13

The Artistic Home Artistic Director Kathy Scambiatterra announced today that the company will perform By the Bog of Cats; a drama by Irish playwright Marina Carr (The Mai) that premiered at Dublin’s Abbey Theatre in 1998 and was produced in London’s West End in a 2004 production starring Holly Hunter. The company’s staging of this modern Irish drama inspired by the great Greek tragedies will run from February 8 through March 26, 2017. The Artistic Home’s production will be directed by Jeff Award winner and ensemble member John Mossman and open Monday, February 13 at 7:30 pm, following previews from February 8-10 and February 12.

Set on a ghostly landscape in Ireland, By the Bog of Cats is the story of a woman who's had a lifetime of abandonment and decides to lay claim to everything that's hers on a day when her world's being torn in half.  Not only did her mother run off when she was a girl, but today the great love of her life, with whom she has a seven-year-old daughter, is marrying into a family that wants her kicked off the land.  She has no one to turn to except local misfits, who are part of a community filled with outrageous, funny, terrible people. It’s one day in the life of a woman pushed beyond the limits of human endurance as she is forced to make a final horrible, self sacrificing decision.  Mossman says of the play, “Think Greek tragedy on an Irish Bog.  Just as tragic but twice as funny and pure poetry, in the great Irish tradition.”

The Chicago Tribune’s Richard Christiansen in reviewing the play’s 2001 American premiere production by Chicago’s now-departed Irish Repertory Theatre of Chicago, “... it's a good, strong piece of theater that takes off from an imaginative premise and goes on to deliver an engrossing tale of love, rage and revenge.”

Leading the cast are ensemble members Kristin Collins, Frank Nall, and Tim Musachio. They will be joined by visiting artists John LaFlamboy, Elise Wolf, Darrelyn Marx, Jane Delaubenfels, Caroline Latta, Kelsey Phillips,  Kieran O'Connor and Mike Rogalski. Ensemble member Annie Hogan will serve as Assistant Director. The production team includes Anders Jacobsen and Judy Radovsky (scenic designers), Zach Wagner (costume designers), Claire Sangster (lighting designer) and Peter Wahlback (sound designer) and Kayla Adams (assistant stage manager).

By the Bog of Cats
By Marina Carr
Directed by John Mossman
February 8 - March 26, 2017
Previews Feb. 8, 9, 10 at 8p.m., Feb. 12 at 3p.m. No show Feb. 11 due to our benefit The Red Party
Press opening Monday, February 13 at 7:30 pm
Regular schedule Thursdays at 7:30 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, Sundays at 3 pm
Preview Tickets are $20. Regular prices are $28 for Thursday or Sunday, $32 for Friday or Saturday.
Chicago Theatre Week tickets are available for performances February 9 - 19.  Use code THWEEK for discounted tickets.

The Artistic Home Theatre
1376 W. Grand Avenue, Chicago
tickets: 312/811-4111
Accessible via the CTA #65 Grand bus and the Blue Line.

 

Delicious