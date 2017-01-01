Chicago St Patrick's Parade Memorabila Wanted

The General Chairman of the Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade, James Coyne, is looking for parade memorabilia to decorate the special display cases at Plumber's Hall and the Stephen M. Bailey Auditorium at 1340 W. Washington St., Chicago IL 60607.

Help make the 2017 Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade month the best that it can be!

For information and details, please give Carol Geisler a call at 312-421-1010 ext 12 or email her at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .

www.chicagostpatricksdayparade.org






