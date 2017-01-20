Casino Night for Chicago Irish Immigrant Support 1-20

Feeling lucky? Take a chance and join us for an evening of fun at our first casino night. Poker, Blackjack, Craps, and Roulette...play them all! Place your bets and hope to have the "Luck of the Irish" on your side!



Join us for an open bar from 7-11pm (cash bar 11-midnight), food, live music and fun at the table.



Tickets are $85.00.



Ticket includes open bar, food, and music. So purchase your tickets today either through the website or by calling 773-282-8445.



~Chicago Irish Immigrant Support is a 501c3 not-for-profit immigration and social services provider, serving the Irish community of Chicago and the 19 states represented by the Consulate General of Ireland in Chicago and Austin. Our mission is to help immigrants and seniors adjust to life in the U.S as well as provide services to Irish Americans in need. CIIS achieves this through its dual focus to 1) deliver direct immigration and legal services and 2) offer social services and crisis management for elderly citizens in distress. CIIS does not discriminate and has grown to assist a wide variety of clientele.~



All proceeds raised at the First Annual Casino Night will go directly to the work that CIIS does.



Date and Time



Fri, Jan 20, 2017, 7:00 PM –



Sat, Jan 21, 2017, 12:00 AM CST



Location



The Irish American Heritage Center, Erin Room



4626 N. Knox Ave.



Chicago, Illinois 60630