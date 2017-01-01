Home The News Texas Hold 'Em Benefit January 29 Six Penny Bit

Cliff Carlson
Freedom Fund For All Ireland Benefit Texas Hold 'em Tourney Sunday January 29th at Six Penny Bit, 5800 W. Montrose  Chicago.

1 pm start      food will be served    

Division 32 Ancient Order of Hibernians do this tourney every year, and in excess of $1,000. is sent every year to a group selected by Hibernians.

Tom Birt and Tom Rowan.  Interested parties can get more info at AOOH.ORG

The Ancient Order of Hibernians is America's oldest Irish Catholic Fraternal Organization.

Established in the USA in 1836, The Ancient Order of Hibernians would like to take this opportunity to introduce you to our organization. The Chicago Division #32 was organized to promote and preserve Irish values, culture, and heritage. Currently, our chapter has over 100 men as members. Our focus is friendship, unity and Christian charity. Concerning the friendship and unity aspects, we have monthly meetings as well as social events such as a St. Pat’s party and parade marching, annual golf outing, ball game outings, a family picnic, a Texas hold ’em tourney, and a holiday party. Please go the the Events tab to review the various social events.

Members give their time to such causes as Misericordia Heart of Mercy, and helping to feed people less fortunate at Our Lady Lourdes and Catholic Charities. A sample of the charities we supported last year: Our Lady of Lourdes Soup Kitchen (4 times a year and over 1,200 servings), Saint Jude Hospital, Misericordia Heart of Mercy, Irish Immigrant Support, The Women’s Center, Chicago and individuals and families in distress.

AOH 32 Awards Scholarships for Catholic Education
We also award Scholarships to elementary and high school students attending Catholic schools who participated in our service projects.

The Ancient Order of Hibernians
America’s oldest Irish Catholic Fraternal Organization.
P.O. Box # 300445
Chicago, Illinois 60630
USA  Division #32

Contact us by email: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

 

 

