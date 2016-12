The head of the famous Flatley clan, Elizabeth Flatley, passed away this morning at Silver Cross hospital after a short illness.

At this early stage we know there will be a service at Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 151st St, Orland Park, IL 60462, 708-857-7878 from 1pm to 6pm on Saturday, December 31, 2016.

When we know more we will post it here.

Our deepest condolences to the entire family.