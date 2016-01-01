Review: The Christians at Steppenwolf thru 1-29

By Lucas Heath

Reviewed by Frank West



(photo by Joel Moorman)



The Christians is a beautiful, powerful and sharply mind-expanding play. It has excellent acting and a very colorful set. I loved the production.



The setting is a mega-church for fundamentalists. I have never been in such a church, but spent a big part of my youth in church. And, as playwright Lucas Hnath says, "Church is a form of theatre." So I quickly understood the dynamic.



The playwright says: "I grew up in a so called 'mega-church' in Orlando, Florida. The director, K.Todd Freeman, also has great church experience, "Growing up a Deacon's son, I instantly felt a connection with The Christians."



The play wants us to evaluate our beliefs about life and death. What do we believe and why? How do we behave? How do we treat people? Quoting the press release, "Pastor Paul has spent 20 years successfully growing his church from a small storefront to a gleaming church, but now he fears that there may be a crack in the theological foundation. As he shares his new belief in the nature of salvation the message is met with surprise. Threatening to create a schism within the church."Lucas Heath moved to New York, where he earned a Masters of Fine Arts degree. He is a teacher at New York University. His plays have earned many awards and in 2016 The Christians earned the Outer Critics Circle Award for the best new play.



Artistic Director, Anna Shapiro, says the play is about "the human experience and all its unknowableness reflected with dignity, compassion and in the end, faith."



The person I attended the play with - and I, talked and talked about The Christians for a long time after the performance ended. To me, that is the highest praise a play can be given.



This extraordinary play will be produced at the Steppenwolf Theatre Co., 1650 N Halsted St., Chicago IL through January 29.



Tickets from $20 to $89.

312-335-1650 or www.steppenwolf.org.

Tuesdays thru Sundays at 7:30pm

Matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 3pm.