Home Columnists Playing Around Review: The Christians at Steppenwolf thru 1-29

Review: The Christians at Steppenwolf thru 1-29

E-mail Print PDF

By Lucas Heath

Reviewed by Frank West

(photo by Joel Moorman)

The Christians is a beautiful, powerful and sharply mind-expanding play. It has excellent acting and a very colorful set. I loved the production.

The setting is a mega-church for fundamentalists. I have never been in such a church, but spent a big part of my youth in church. And, as playwright Lucas Hnath says, "Church is a form of theatre." So I quickly understood the dynamic.

The playwright says: "I grew up in a so called 'mega-church' in Orlando, Florida. The director, K.Todd Freeman, also has great church experience, "Growing up a Deacon's son, I instantly felt a connection with The Christians."

The play wants us to evaluate our beliefs about life and death. What do we believe and why? How do we behave? How do we treat people? Quoting the press release, "Pastor Paul has spent 20 years successfully growing his church from a small storefront to a gleaming church, but now he fears that there may be a crack in the theological foundation. As he shares his new belief in the nature of salvation the message is met with surprise. Threatening to create a schism within the church."Lucas Heath moved to New York, where he earned a Masters of Fine Arts degree. He is a teacher at New York University. His plays have earned many awards and in 2016 The Christians earned the Outer Critics Circle Award for the best new play.

Artistic Director, Anna Shapiro, says the play is about "the human experience and all its unknowableness reflected with dignity, compassion and in the end, faith."

The person I attended the play with - and I, talked and talked about The Christians for a long time after the performance ended. To me, that is the highest praise a play can be given.

This extraordinary play will be produced at the Steppenwolf Theatre Co., 1650 N Halsted St., Chicago IL through January 29.

Tickets from $20 to $89.
312-335-1650 or www.steppenwolf.org.
Tuesdays thru Sundays at 7:30pm
Matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 3pm.

 

Abraham Lincoln and Mexico

Abraham Lincoln and Mexico: A History of Courage, Intrigue and Unlikely Friendships by Michael Hogan

December 2016

More Links

Subscribe to IAN Eblasts

Keep informed of Irish Events in the Midwest

SHARE!

Delicious

Who's Online

We have 409 guests online

November Linked

Shop Irish!

ASSISTED LIVING
Homecare Angels
AUTO RENTAL - IRELAND
Dooley Car Rentals
BAGPIPERS & DRUM CLASSES
Chicalba Bagpiping
BAKERY
Doughs Guys Bakery
BANKS
Countryside Bank
Marquette National Bank
BANQUETS
Gaelic Park
Irish Am Heritage Ctr
BEAUTY SALONS
Appearances Pk Ridge  847-825-7615
Hair by O'Hara & Friends-Hometown
BOOKS - IRISH
TheIrishBookClub.com
BRICK REPAIR/REPLACEMENT
Shamrock Tuckpointing
CAREGIVERS
Aishling Companion Homecare
CATERERS
Harrington's Catering & Deli
Unforgettable Edibles
CHARITABLE ORG
Mercy Home
Chgo Irish Immigrant Support
CAULKING & SEALING
Shamrock Tuckpointing
CHIMNEY REPAIR
Shamrock Tuckpointing
CHOIR
Irish Heritage Singers
CORNED BEEF/FULL BREAKFAST
Harrington's Catering & Deli
COTTAGE RENTAL
Cosgrove Cottage
Cottage Mary Rose
Dingle Cottage: 312-399-8793
Gurtenard Hse - Listowel Co Kerry
CREMATION URNS
Steve Shannon Collection
CRUISES
Andy Cooney
CULTURAL ORGANIZATIONS
Chicago Gaelic Park
Irish Am Heritage Ctr
Irish Am Society Co Will
Irish Heritage Singers
DANCE SCHOOLS
McNulty School of Dance
Trinity Irish Dance
ENTERTAINERS
Chicalba Bagpiping
Harpist Lillian Reasor
847-658-2133
Paddy Homan
The Larkin Brothers
Catherine O'Connell
Joe McShane
St Stephens Green
FESTIVALS
Arlington Heights
Cleveland
Dublin
IAHC
Kansas City
Milwaukee
FINANCIAL PLANNER
Corrigan Financial
FLORIST
Garland Flowers
FULL IRISH BREAKFAST MEATS
Harrington's Catering & Deli
FUNERAL HOMES
Blake-Lamb
Gibbon's Funeral Homes
Roberty J Sheehy & Sons
Maher Funeral Home
GARBAGE REMOVAL
Flood Brothers Disposal
GOLF COURSES
Palos Golf
GRAPHIC DESIGN
Laura Coyle 773-343-7268
GROCERIES/MEAT
Harrington's Catering & Deli
O'Connor's Market
Winston's
HOME CARE
Aishling Companion Homecare
HOTELS
The Irish Cottage 1 866 CU-IRISH
HUMAN RESOURCE CONSULTANT
James Fitzgerald
IMMIGRATION SERVICES
Chicago Irish Immigration
IMPORT SHOPS
Celtica Gifts 773-784-7712
Celtic Home and Hearth
Donegal Imports
Gaelic Imports
Irish Shop
Rampant Lion
INSURANCE
American Family-Joan McKee
JEWELERS
H. Watson
MUSIC
Rampant Lion
MUSIC SCHOOLS
Chgo Academy of Piping/Drumming
Irish Music School of Chgo
MYSTERY SHOPPER
Cathy Cooney-Millar 224-944-9654
PARTY PLANNERS
That Special Event
PENNY WHISTLES
Michael Burke
PHYSICAL THERAPY
SPORTS-ORTHOPEDIC
Athletex
PLASTERING
William McNulty & Son
708-386-2951
PUB/RESTAURANT RECRUITER
Cathy Cooney-Millar
PUBS & RESTAURANTS
Ashford House
The Celtic Knot
Clancy's Pizza Pub
Corcorans
Emerald Loop
Fifth Province
The Galway Arms
Lizzie McNeill's
Lucky Grill
Nine Irish Brothers
O'Brien's
Peggy Kinnanes
Red Apple Buffet
Six Penny Bit
Vaughan's Pub
REALTORS
Baird & Warner - Tara Riley
Koenig & Strey
Patrick Carney
Mary Ellen Considine  773-769-2500
RESTAURANT/HOSPITALITY RECRUITER
Cathy Cooney-Millar 224-944-9654
SPORTS CLUBS
Chgo Celtic Soccer Club
stbrigids.chicago.gaa.ie
ST PATRICK'S DAY
St Patrick's Day Parade
SWEATERS
Anne's Irish Knits
TABLE RUNNERS
All 32 Counties
TELEVISION-CABLE
Irish Journal 708-366-4665
THEATRE
Late Nite Catechism
TRAVEL /TOURS
BestIrishTours.com
Country Travel Discoveries
Gadabout Travel
Harp & Eagle Tours
TREE SERVICE
Ken's 773-600-6443 
TUCKPOINTING
Shamrock Tuckpointing
VACATION RENTALS
Dingle Cottage
Cork - Cottage from $450 weekly
Don at 608-274-1180
WASTE REMOVAL
Flood Brothers Disposal
WEDDING PLANNER
That Special Event
WEDDING VENUES
Gaelic Park
Irish Am Heritage Ctr
Palos Country Club
WOOD FLOOR SPECIALIST
The Sexton Group
Delicious