Redhead Convention May Take Year Off

To the best redheads and redhead appreciators in the world, thank you!

For over seven years, the Irish Redhead Convention has been at the heart of the global redhead scene, the Crosshaven community and Irish summer festival calendar. But for now, sadly, we need to take a break.

We launched the Irish Redhead Convention with the aim to bring a community of redheads together for an unforgettable experience; to create exciting programme of redhead themed events; promote Crosshaven and Cork and stimulate economic activity, vitality and community pride in our region, while also raising awareness for the work of the Irish Cancer Society and the SunSmart campaign. To say we achieved this together is an understatement. The Irish Redhead Convention has become one of the best known little festivals in Ireland and the world, attracting global media attention and visiting redheads from all corners of the planet.

When we launched in 2010, we had little idea of the enormous impact our ginger gathering would have on redheads of all ages and the positive shifts in attitudes towards having red hair. We created more than just a festival; we created a family, lifelong friendships, a support network and years of wonderful memories.  

However, the last couple of years have had their challenges. The festival has grown in size and demands and its associated costs and the investment of volunteer’s time have been increasing year on year. With little public funding and the lack of a main sponsor; ticket sales and the sponsorship and support of small local businesses have not been enough to cover the costs. We need to take stock and take a year out to try to resolve the issues so that we can once again the deliver the kind of festival that you are used to and deserve.

A full report on the event can be read on www.redheadconvention.ie/2016report

Until the next time, keep it foxy friends,
Irish Redhead Convention

PS: For those of you who cannot possibly imagine a year without the foxiness, the date of Saturday, 19 August 2017 will be marked in the calendar with a very informal gathering  in Cronin’s Pub for any redheads who may come to the area. There will be music, red lemonade and ginger beer and birthday cake for Denis.


Joleen Cronin
Irish Redhead Convention Organiser
(+353) 087 656 3849

 

 

