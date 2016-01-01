Celtic CD's for Christmas!

HEY ALL YOU CELTIC MUSIC FANS we have a bunch of great artists with cds out for the holidays and they make great holiday gifts so check out:



THE WEXFORD CAROLS with Caitríona O'Leary Rosanne Cash Rhiannon Giddens and Tom Jones featuring Ireland's oldest known Christmas music http://heresyrecords.com/

A CELTIC FAMILY CHRISTMAS with Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy and their family a beautiful cd every Celtic Traditional Music lover will want in their collection http://www.truenorthrecords.com/album/907

VOICES OF ANGELS by Celtic Woman A brand new line up with beautifully recorded classics, including some Christmas tunes recorded with the Orchestra of Ireland www.celticwoman.com

TOGETHER FOR CHRISTMAS: A CONTEMPORARY CELTIC CHRISTMAS COLLECTION A re-release of a collection of some of the best Irish and Irish American performers including The High Kings, Damien Dempsey, LARRY KIRWAN, The Celtic Tenors and more great Christmas cd for all of our holiday activities! www.togetherforchristmas.com oh - it's produced by yours truly!

HIBERNIA by Máiréad Nesbitt Celtic Violinist & former member of Celtic Woman - US debut album features original tunes, the album's concept is the crossover of Celtic&Classical violin with symphony orchestra. Another great one for any Celtic music fan! www.maireadnesbittcelticviolinist.com

Check locally with Rampantlion.com, Jack and Gayle Baker