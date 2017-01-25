Announcing Showcase Ireland

IRELAND’S INTERNATIONAL CREATIVE EXPO RETURNS FOR ITS 41ST YEAR



Showcase - Ireland’s International Creative Expo returns to the RDS from Sunday, 22nd to Wednesday, 25th January 2017. The fair, which was founded by the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland 41 years ago, enjoyed strong growth in 2016, with buyer numbers attending up 7% on the previous year to 5,300, and sales orders placed at the fair increasing by 17% to €21.7M, equating to a full year sales value of €121.2M.



Showcase has established itself as a must-see trade event, attracting retail buyers from Ireland and more than 20 other countries, including the UK, USA, Mainland Europe and the Far East, all keen to see the latest designs from Ireland’s top brands and craft producers.



Showcase is an international launch pad for the 450 Irish designers, manufacturers and craftspeople who unveil their new season collections across fashion, jewellery, home and giftware. A particular emphasis is placed on new products to market, providing retailers with opportunities to discover and stock up on the latest design-led products, many of which are unique to the show.



New for 2017 is TextISLE, an initiative focusing on the creative potential of Irish textiles in fashion and homeware. TextISLE is a collaborative project that brings together designers and producers to develop exciting new products which will be unveiled at Showcase 2017. An advisory panel of six experts has worked with Showcase in selecting the work; Deirdre McQuillan, fashion editor of The Irish Times; John Redmond, Creative Director of Brown Thomas; Karen Fleming, Director of the Research Institute for Art and Design at Ulster University; Angela O’Kelly, Head of Design for Body and Environment at the National College of Art and Design, Dublin; Alanna Gallagher, interiors journalist; and Catherine Condell, one of Ireland’s most acclaimed fashion stylists.



Participating in TextISLE are factories such as Avoca, Emblem Weavers, Cushendale, Mourne Textiles, Magee and Wild Cocoon, and acclaimed Irish fashion designers such as Peter O’Brien, Mariad Whisker, Emma Manley and Helen Steele among others. The results of the creative collaborations will be introduced at a vibrant and innovative presentation during the show, designed to excite and inspire the visiting buyers.



On display in the main halls of the fair, Showcase specialist curators Alanna Gallagher (Home & Gift) and Natasha Sherling (Jewellery) will help make viewing the best products easier for the discerning visitor by presenting an edited selection of the most interesting products including nominees for the Best Product Awards at the show.



At the heart of Showcase 2017, Design Ireland, the exciting new initiative from DCCoI, will feature 90 leading contemporary Irish brands chosen by an independent jury for their creativity, innovation and craftsmanship. All the products in this area are designed and made in Ireland.



The Enterprise Zone at Showcase, which will fully occupy the balcony of the Main Hall at the RDS, will feature unique products from emerging Irish businesses supported by their Local Enterprise Offices. The 2017 event will see almost 100 micro enterprises participate, keen to establish links with Irish and international retailers.



For attendees wishing to expand their knowledge, an extensive retail seminar programme over the four days of the show will feature top international industry speakers delivering thought provoking presentations that provide retailers with expertise, research and advice.



Showcase is a partnership between the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland and Showcase Ireland Events Ltd., with support from Enterprise Ireland in promoting the trade show internationally through their network of offices overseas.



Showcase 2017 runs from Sunday 22nd to Wednesday 25th January and is for trade attendance only. For further details on the event or to register to attend, please visit www.showcaseireland.com.