THE WEIR By Conor McPherson

Directed by Siiri Scott



CHICAGO (November 18, 2016) – Irish Theatre of Chicago is pleased to launch its 2016-17 Season with Conor McPherson’s haunting and humorous Irish classic THE WEIR, directed by Siiri Scott, who helmed last season’s critically acclaimed one-woman show My Brilliant Divorce. THE WEIR will play December 15, 2016 – January 22, 2017 at The Den Theatre, 1333 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at www.irishtheatreofchicago.org. The press opening is Friday, December 16 at 7:30 pm.



THE WEIR features ensemble members Brad Armacost*, Jeff Christian*, Dan Waller* and Sarah Wellington*, with guest artist .



An enigmatic young woman from Dublin finds herself the center of attention at a local pub. Pints in hand, the local barflies recount ghostly yarns of the supernatural to impress and entertain her, but it is the visitor herself who relates the most unsettling story of all. McPherson wrote the hauntingly beautiful and humorous play The Weir at the age of 26, winning the Olivier Award for Best New Play, and the Evening Standard Award for Most Promising Playwright.



The production team for THE WEIR includes: Merje Veski* (scenic design), Aly Renee Amidei (costume design), Cat Wilson (lighting design), Joe Court (sound design) and Jen Bukovsky (stage manager).



PRODUCTION DETAILS:



Title: THE WEIR

Playwright: Conor McPherson

Director: Siiri Scott

Featuring: ensemble members Brad Armacost* (Jack), Jeff Christian* (Jim), Dan Waller* (Finbar) and Sarah Wellington* (Valerie), with guest artist Brad Smith (Brendan).



Location: The Den Theatre (2nd Floor), 1333 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago

Dates: Preview: Thursday, December 15 at 7:30 pm

Press performance: Friday, December 16 at 7:30 pm

Regular run: Saturday, December 17, 2016 – Sunday, January 22, 2017

Curtain Times: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm; Sundays at 3 pm. Please note: there will be added performances on Monday, December 26 at 7:30 pm (industry night) and Wednesday, December 28 at 7:30 pm; there will not be performances on Saturday, December 24 (Christmas Eve), Sunday, December 25 (Christmas Day), Saturday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve) or Sunday, January 1 (New Year’s Day).

Tickets: Previews $12. Regular run: $26 Thursdays/Fridays; $30 Saturday/Sundays. Seniors/students $5 off. Tickets are available at www.irishtheatreofchicago.org.